Virat Kohli takes YoYo test, Ambati Rayudu fails

There were many others too taking the fitness test, all under the supervision of Shankar Basu, the Indian team trainer. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, who had once failed the YoYo test and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in the first batch

Virat Kohli

Will Virat Kohli be going to England was the big question going around yesterday. The Indian captain according to an earlier release from the BCCI was to undergo a fitness test to see if had recovered from a neck injury and whether he was fit for the forthcoming England tour where India are slated to play three T20s, three ODIs and five Tests. He did take the test at the National Cricket Academy here but did he pass it, well the official word is as yet awaited.

There were many others too taking the fitness test, all under the supervision of Shankar Basu, the Indian team trainer. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, who had once failed the YoYo test and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in the first batch. According to a source, no news is good news and so unless someone is declared unfit, all can be considered as having passed the fitness test. The word is that all will be declared fit save Ambati Rayudu who fared badly.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates