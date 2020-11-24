Virat Kohli to Mohammed Siraj: Your dad wanted you to play for India, do that and don't stress

Away from family while grieving the recent loss of his father, India pacer Mohammed Siraj said skipper Virat Kohli's advice to be strong has helped him stay afloat as he gears up for a gruelling series against Australia.

Kohli is no stranger to overcoming personal tragedy while carrying on with professional duties. In 2007, Kohli lost his father in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match but he came back next day to score 97 for Delhi, showing his mental fortitude.

Big support

Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse, 53, died due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad last week and despite BCCI offering him the option to return home, the fast bowler decided to stay put on national duty.

"Virat bhai said 'Miyaan tension maat le [don't be tense] and be strong. Your dad wanted you to play for India. So, do that and don't stress," Siraj, 26, said.

"The skipper told me, 'If you can be strong in this situation, it will only help you'. So those were positive words from the Indian captain and it felt nice."

'Huge loss'

Siraj's father has been the single biggest influence on the Hyderabad man. "It's a huge loss for me as he was the biggest support system of my life. He wanted me to shine for my country and my mindset now is to fulfil his dreams," he said.

Siraj said even his mother advised him not to abandon the assignment. "Mom said that 'everyone has to go one day. Today, it's your dad, tomorrow it will be me. Just do what your dad wished for you. Play well for India".

