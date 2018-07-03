Virat Kohli warns England: We are tougher than Australia

Captain Virat Kohli insists Team India will pose a difficult challenge to England as compared to what the hosts faced against Australia recently

India pacer Umesh Yadav during a training session yesterday

India will provide far stiffer opposition for England than Australia did when it was whitewashed 5-0 in a ODI series then thrashed in a T20 match, Indian captain Virat Kohli said yesterday.

Kohli said his squad was expecting a tough battle against England in their upcoming three-match T20 series, which begins at Old Trafford today, as well as in five Tests and three ODIs that will keep them in England until September.



Virat Kohli

While England impressed against Australia, the tourists were without a raft of first choice players including former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, who are serving one-year bans for their roles in March's ball tampering scandal. "We definitely are," Kohli said when asked whether India had a stronger outfit than Australia.

"We believe in our abilities, and we have a lot of T20 experience. We've just come off the Indian Premier League and a couple of games against Ireland as well — where the team has looked great." Kohli, who scored 455 runs in 11 limited overs matches in the 2017-18 season, expects a confident England to burst out of the blocks.

"We expect England to come hard at us, and we certainly want to play some positive and hard-fought cricket," said Kohli. "It's going to be an exciting series, and we believe we have the side to put up a great fight — and if we win the crucial moments then anything can happen," he added.

His England counterpart Eoin Morgan said regardless of Australia's side being under-strength, his side had come out of it with many positives to take into the India series.

"I don't think it's a case of putting [victory over Australia] to one side when there are huge positives to take from the series," said the Irishman.

