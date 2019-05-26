Virat Kohli: We couldn't execute our plans well

cricket-world-cup

Electing to bat in the warm-up game against New Zealand, India suffered an early collapse in slightly bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval before being bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs

Virat Kohli. Pic/AP

India's top-order may fail to fire under overcast conditions in England and the batsmen down the order must be battle ready to bail out the team during the ICC World Cup, said skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday.

Electing to bat in the warm-up game against New Zealand, India suffered an early collapse in slightly bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval before being bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

Kohli admitted his side couldn't execute their plans. "Didn't go to plan. Good challenge up front though. We can expect that in some places in England when conditions are overcast. From 50-4 to get to 179 was a good effort," Kohli said after New Zealand overhauled the 180-run target in 37.1 overs to hand India a six-wicket defeat in the first warm-up match of the World Cup.

"In a tournament like the World Cup, the top order can go off sometimes, so Hardik getting runs, MS [Dhoni] absorbing pressure and Jadeja's fifty, those were good positives."

Talking about India's bowling effort, Kohli said: "We bowled well - they were going at 4, 4.5 per over - and looking at that in isolation we did well. Fielders are going to play a crucial role, half chances will be massive. We'll have to be precise in all three departments."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates