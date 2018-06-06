Virat Kohli's statue to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds today

Kohli's statue will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds, in the national capital, as he is set to join other sports icons there



Virat Kohli. PIC BY/ SNEHA KHARABE

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue will be unveiled on Wednesday at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi. While announcing it, he invited his fans to click selfies, writing,"Come 6th of June, let's play statue!," Excited to be at #MadameTussauds #TussaudsDelhi @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi."

Kohli's statue will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds, in the national capital, as he is set to join other sports icons there. His wax figure will join other sporting heroes including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Lionel Messi.

