Virat Kohli's Twitter post about his diet: Feels better that I am vegetarian

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter in order to talk a little about how he stays fit and also went on to speak about his eating habits.

Taking to Twitter Virat Kohli wrote, "Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian."

During his initial days of international cricket, Virat Kohli was very fond of chicken and he admitted that several times during media interaction.

Before 2013, the 30-year-old India captain never really paid much heed to his fitness and as a result, he put on weight and lacked stamina during matches.

After 2013, Virat Kohli made a conscious decision to mainly focus on training and fitness diet. He is very punctual about his diet now which has given him a different character on and off the field.

As an athlete, Virat Kohli is quite an inspirational figure around the world and especially amongst youth.

India created history on Tuesday as they defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep 3-0 for the first time. In the series, Kohli scored 317 runs. He also became the most successful Indian Test captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni after the win against West Indies in Jamaica.

