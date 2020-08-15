Virat Kohli leads wishes on 74th Independence Day: God bless our great nation
Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media as he led the wishes from cricket fraternity on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day.
Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media as he led the wishes from cricket fraternity on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet.
Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay. Nothing like stepping out for your country."
Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020
"Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India," said Shikhar Dhawan.
Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020
"The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020," said Ravichandran Ashwin.
The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020— Ashwin ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020
Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, posted a video on the microblogging website where he reminisced the Independence Day celebrations in his school days and urged fellow countrymen to stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Happy Independence Day ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ai203UlQXd— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020
"Happy Independence Day. Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!" wrote Suresh Raina.
Happy Independence Day ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³— Suresh RainaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) August 15, 2020
Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!
à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ ðÂÂÂ
"Pride. Passion. Euphoria. Nothing can even come close to the feeling of donning my country's jersey. Happy #IndependenceDay!" said Mayank Agarwal.
Pride. Passion. Euphoria.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 15, 2020
Nothing can even come close to the feeling of donning my country's jersey.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»
Happy #IndependenceDay! ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/9HVTEv5Hve
"As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let's pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind," tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.
As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let’s pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020
"On this day, let's pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who made our freedom possible. May the tricolour always keep flying high. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
On this day, let’s pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who made our freedom possible. May the tricolour always keep flying high. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/SIxdWVgycP— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 15, 2020
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe