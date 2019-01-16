Virat Kohli's balance is unbelievable, says Australian coach Justin Langer

cricket

After his 39th ODI hundred helped India to a series' levelling win in Adelaide, Langer heaped praise on Kohli, saying the India skipper is currently having the same impact on international cricket as Tendulkar

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer compared Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar and said the Indian captain's balance while playing 360-degree shots in all formats of the game is "unbelievable".

After his 39th ODI hundred helped India to a series' levelling win in Adelaide, Langer heaped praise on Kohli, saying the India skipper is currently having the same impact on international cricket as Tendulkar.

"I would like to have them both in my team. Sachin was an incredible cricketer. I used to watch him and it was like he was meditating. He was so calm and that's why his record is peerless," Langer said after Australia's six-wicket loss in the second one-day international here. "Virat is doing the same thing. He is so calm and so competitive, and technically, his balance is unbelievable. For him to play 360-degree shots in all formats of the game, his balance is unbelievable."

Langer said it is a blessing in disguise for the young Australian cricketers to play against class players like Kohli and MS Dhoni. "He (Kohli) is a great competitor and his concentration is extraordinary and for someone to make so many runs as he has, it is incredible like all the great players," he said. "Sachin and Virat, and MS Dhoni, who averages 50-plus in 340 games, they are all-time great players and our guys are in the best seats at the moment, playing some of the best all-time great ODI players and they will be better from the experience," Langer added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever