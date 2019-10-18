Virender Sehwag: This is a chance for me to thrash Brett Lee

Former India opener Virender Sehwag can't wait to play the inaugural T20 Road Safety World Series (February 4 to 16, 2020) for two reasons — a chance to open the innings with India Legends team captain Sachin Tendulkar and to smash ex-Australian pacer Brett Lee, who will be leading Australia's challenge in the five-nation tournament. "I am really excited to get a chance again to open the innings with Tendulkar. Also excited to face Brett Lee. He [Lee] may have not experienced that big hitting when he was at his peak, but now this is a chance for me to thrash him. 'Acchi khasi pitai karunga'," Sehwag told mid-day on the sidelines of the World Series launch yesterday.

Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes and Tillakaratne Dilshan are the other skippers, who will lead the Legends teams of West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates