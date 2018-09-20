Virender Sehwag's tweet on a husband-wife relationship has everyone in splits

cricket

Former Indian batting maestro Virender Sehwag's hilarious tweet where he posted a picture of birds and comparing it to a husband and wife relationship goes viral on the internet

Virender Sehwag with wife Aarti Ahlawat

Virender Sehwag, who is known for his hilarious and witty tweets, sent his fans on Twitter into a frenzy with a comical tweet on a husband-wife relationship. The former India cricketer posted a picture of two birds sitting on a tree, where one bird is seen shouting at the other bird, while the other bird is looking away.

He tweeted, "Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture".

Virender Sehwag's fans on Twitter could not stop reacting to this epic one-liner and started commenting on the post. Most of the fans were impressed by the former batsman's witty sense of humour, while some others took the tweet with a pinch of salt.

We wonder what does Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat has to say about the tweet.

Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture pic.twitter.com/uL0b2kG9hF

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

