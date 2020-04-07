Virtual tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar by Anoushka Shankar and Sukanya Shankar on birth centenary

On the occasion of Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar's birth centenary, daughter Anoushka Shankar and wife Sukanya Shankar to pay a virtual tribute to his legacy and also entertain his fans across the globe.

The mother and daughter had a lot of events lined up and were all set to perform together to celebrate his unparalleled legacy, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, their plans had to be changed, unfortunately.

And now, as stated above, they have decided to commemorate him by going online and entertain his fans across the globe. Talking to Hindustan Times, Sukanya said, "I feel something good comes of whatever happens in life. We're going to have a small puja at home, play his music... Anoushka might play his favourite sitar that Kanhailal (popular instrument maker, known for his craftsmanship) from Kolkata made for him. I got it here when I came to London this time for an exhibition."

Anoushka continued, "It's too early to reveal anything, given the time right now, nothing is certain. Closer to the date I'll have a better understanding." Talking about the current situation in the world, she said, "What's happening is horrible, but with every crisis there is an opportunity to come out of it. I think right now, there's more communication and connections happening, everyone's helping one another. I'm trying to focus on that."

She even took to her Instagram account to announce what she has in store for all of us for her father's birth centenary. She's all set to stream live today at 3:30 pm IST and we can't wait. Have a look at her post right here:

For all the people who have been hooked and charmed by the work of the Sitar maestro, this live streaming is for all of you.

