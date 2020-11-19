Hear! Hear!

Search

Updated: 19 November, 2020 09:19 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

"There is more inclusion happening these days," she says, so play your part in furthering that sense of inclusivity

Prarthana Kaul, founder of GiftAbled, a social enterprise, will conduct a virtual workshop on sign language. She tells us that the session will entail basic communication tools so that people with hearing can interact with those who are deaf. "There is more inclusion happening these days," she says, so play your part in furthering that sense of inclusivity.

On November 21, 11 am
Free
Log on to insider.in

First Published: 19 November, 2020 09:04 IST

