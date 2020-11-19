Hear! Hear!

Prarthana Kaul, founder of GiftAbled, a social enterprise, will conduct a virtual workshop on sign language. She tells us that the session will entail basic communication tools so that people with hearing can interact with those who are deaf. "There is more inclusion happening these days," she says, so play your part in furthering that sense of inclusivity.

On November 21, 11 am

Free

Log on to insider.in





