Vishal Bhardwaj tempted to compose song for Indian Idol contestant

Vishal Bhardwaj was stunned with the level of talent on Indian Idol 10 and couldn't stop praising the contestants

Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj says he is tempted to compose a song, especially for "Indian Idol 10" contestant Salman Ali. During a "shaadi special" episode of the show, Vishal made an appearance with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

Vishal was stunned with the level of talent on the show and couldn't stop praising the contestants. Salman from Haryana particularly impressed the composer with his performance on "Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai".

"Salman Ali is a powerhouse of talent and I am tempted to compose a song, especially for him," Vishal said in a statement. I remember the time when I had composed a qawwali and travelled all over the country to find a singer, even overseas but how did I know that there was a gem in our country itself," he added.

