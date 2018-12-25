Vishesh Bhatt to adapt RK Laxman's Servants Of India into a web series

bollywood

Vishesh Bhatt to adapt celebrated writer RK Laxman's book, Servants Of India, parts of which have so far remained unpublished

RK Laxman

Set to adapt RK Laxman's Servants Of India into a web series - a feat that marks the debut of Laxman's material on the digital platform - Vishesh Bhatt is set to showcase parts of the book that have so far remained unpublished. A source tells mid-day that RK IPR Management, a company that had been set up by Laxman, has entrusted Bhatt with the task of revisiting his work through a contemporary and urban lens.



Vishesh Bhatt

For Bhatt, it is the vulnerable characters that Laxman chalked out, that enhanced his story-telling. "I am looking forward to bringing his characters to life with a contemporary twist. In this series, every character has a certain idiosyncrasy. Laxman used his trademark wit to fictionalise real people and create characters. He found [people] vulnerable and strange at times."

Laxman's book is a combination of fictional stories and experiences that he drew from his life. Bhatt says his offering will be a satirical drama on the class prejudices prevalent in India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates