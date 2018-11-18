Visit to Pu La's house reminds Sachin Tendulkar of visiting Sir Don Bradman

cricket

A visit to the house where the late Marathi writer-humourist PL Deshpande lived reminded him of visit to the home of another legend, cricket icon Sir Don Bradman, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday.

On the eve of 'Pulotsav', a festival held in the memory of Deshpande who was popularly known as 'Pu La', Tendulkar visited his house and kick-started the celebrations of the writer's birth centenary.

"I am speechless today....I felt honoured after Pu La's relatives invited me to his house. The feeling I am having is similar to that during the visit I had made to great Sir Don Bradman on his 90th birthday years ago," Tendulkar said of his Adelaide visit in 1998. Deshpande's family presented him with a photograph of his with the late writer, taken in 1996. It was Tendulkar's first visit to Deshpande's house in Prabhat Road area in the city of Pune.

