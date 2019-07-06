Visits from friends keep Suleiman Adams positive

cricket

One of the reasons why Indian cricketers were able to sustain themselves while playing the Yorkshire leagues was the hospitality dished out by Suleiman Adams.

Leeds: When BCCI wasn't the richest cricket board in the world, much before the formation of the Indian Premier League, a lot of Indian cricketers would head to England to play in the leagues.

And one of the reasons why Indian cricketers were able to sustain themselves while playing the Yorkshire leagues was the hospitality dished out by Suleiman Adams.

Sollybhai, as he is affectionately called, has had enduring relationships with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and numerous other Indian cricketers, especially those from Mumbai. While the cricketers slogged on the field, Mariyam bhabhi (Solly's wife) would feed them home-cooked food so that they did not miss their home too much. For years, she took care of them, but now she isn't enjoying good health and has been bed-ridden for over a year.

Rare infection

In January 2018, Mariyam was diagnosed with Necrotizing Fasciitis, a rare infection that affects soft tissues in a person's body parts. It's a disease that spreads rapidly. "In 24 hours, her right leg had to be amputated thrice. First from the ankle, then from the knee and later, her full leg," Adams told mid-day. Mariyam was in the hospital for six months and in a coma for 10 weeks. The free medical privilege for UK citizens relieved Adams from the burden of huge medical expenses — approximately R5 lakh per day — borne by the government.

A lot of former Indian cricketers here on commentary duty visited Adams in these tough times. "Laxman came twice — when she was in the hospital and then when she got discharged. Sunil [Gavaskar] is scheduled to come. Tendulkar called up when she was undergoing a major operation. Tendulkar's wife Anjali has been in constant touch with my daughter to check on my wife's condition," Adams, who is based in Dewsbury, near Headingley, told mid-day.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar drove to Adams's residence to see his wife, while India selector Jatin Paranjape was scheduled to pay her a visit after Team India's practice session yesterday.

Encouraging support

"Everyone has been very kind and standing by us in this tough time. My wife is in a lot of pain, but these cricketers, whom she looked after when they played here, are now cheering her up and encouraging us with positive thoughts," said Adams.

