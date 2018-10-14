Search

Vivan Bhatena, Swara Bhasker's web series is about complexities of relationships

Oct 14, 2018, 08:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Vivan Bhatena and Swara Bhasker recently wrapped up the shoot

Vivan Bhatena and Swara Bhasker

Vivan Bhatena and Swara Bhasker feature in Danish Aslam's web series, It's Not That Simple Part 2. The show is about the complexities of relationships and how difficult it is to differentiate between the real and unreal. The duo recently wrapped up the shoot.

Actor Sumeet Vyas was also roped for the second season of the web series titled It's Not That Simple. Viacom18's digital platform VOOT will be bringing back the second season directed by Danish Aslam, read a statement. The second season follows Meera's journey to scathe new heights at the workplace and focus on her career. The series will also feature actor Purab Kohli. 

