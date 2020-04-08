Vivek Dahiya would love to work with wife Divyanka Tripathi again

Actor Vivek Dahiya, who met his wife Divyanka Tripathi for the first time on the sets of the TV show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", says he would love to work with her again.

"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen.... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek told IANS.

After dating each other for several months, the two got married in 2016.

Speaking of Vivek's acting projects, he recently wowed the audience with his role in the web series "State Of Siege: 26/11", which is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

On playing the role of Captain Rohit Bagga on the show, Vivek said: "It was quite challenging for me to do this show as it is based on true event. I got goosebumps when I wore the uniform for the first time...It was an incredible feeling. I felt more responsible and tried my best to give my 100 per cent."

Vivek's character captain Rohit Bagga was away on leave when the terror siege in Mumbai took place and the NSG Commandos were called upon. As soon as he learned of the development, the brave commando immediately called his senior and reported on duty. His senior tried to reason, telling him he was on personal leave and could avoid reporting to work, but Captain Rohit Bagga had insisted that he wanted to be a part of the operation.

