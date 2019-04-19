Vivek Oberoi: Happy with EC officials' response after watching Modi biopic, hope they let us release

bollywood

A total of seven officials of a committee set up for the purpose were present for the screening of the biopic titled 'PM Narendra Modi'

Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Thursday expressed happiness at the response of the officials of the Election Commission who watched the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he hoped the film will be screened soon.

Speaking to reporters, the actor said, "Election Commission officials have watched the movie on Wednesday. In a way, the movie was premiered at the EIC office yesterday. The first thing we asked the officials was how did they find the movie? However, I can not reveal their answer as it is the constitutional body and we ought to respect it. Though the officials' answer made us happy."

"Now I just pray that they let us release the movie," he said after visiting the EC office here. On Wednesday, officials of the Election Commission watched a special screening of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the directions of the Supreme Court,

A top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked the EC to watch the Narendra Modi biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

"I have been reiterating that neither the movie nor me are related to the BJP. There is no intention and financial funding involved in the movie," the actor said.

"The entire team is sad and stricken. We had a lot of hopes. It took one and a half years to make the film and we were excited. However, when the movie is stalled just a day before the release does make the entire team sad," he added.

Responding to the allegation that the movie might influence the decision of people, he said, "If that's the case then voters can be influenced by advertisements, political opinion and special comments in editorial columns."

"We have been reiterating that there is no political agenda. Had that been the case, I would have accepted the ticket for a member of parliament. I was offered the tickets five times but I declined as I am a filmmaker and this is not my work," he added. Asked about the reaction of the EC officials he said, "Let's see how the officers would interpret the movie."

On April 12, makers of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay of the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till national elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field. The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and includes Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.

