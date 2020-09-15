Vivek Oberoi is back to his second home, shares a post with fans

Vivek Oberoi has made his way back to his second home — the studios. The actor, who announced two productions, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? recently, posted on Instagram, "Back to being on set because the show must go on with all the safety measures in place."

Oberoi was last seen in the web series, Inside Edge 2 (2019). Oberoi made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002 and in the same year had Shaad Ali's Saathiya, with both films emerging critical and commercial successes.

The actor then went on to act in films like Dum, Yuva, the Masti Series, Kisna, Home Delivery, Omkara, Kurbaan, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and Krrish 3. He has also acted in the Tamil film, Vivegam, which was also a huge success story.

