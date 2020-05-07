Vizag gas leak: Bollywood is extremely saddened

The Vizag gas leak has left Bollywood in shock, and many celebrities grief over the unfortunate situation. Praying for the victims, actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims."

Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.#VizagGasLeak — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 7, 2020

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the news of the

#VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering." The incident occurred on Thursday morning at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. At the last count there have been at least 11 casualties.

Deeply saddened by the news of the #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering. ðð» — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 7, 2020

Actress Anushka Sharma said that her "heart goes out to the people of the city".

" Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam...I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," she added.

Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 7, 2020

Kartik Aaryan is "disturbed" and "heartbroken".

"The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength," Varun Dhawan tweeted while expressing his condolences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news