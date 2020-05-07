Search

Vizag Gas Leak: Political leaders condemn 'disturbing' incident on Twitter

Updated: May 07, 2020, 12:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Vizag

Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag early this morning

Picture/ANI-Twitter
A gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag district in the wee hours of Thursday has left eight people, including a child and over 120 people hospitalized. According to ANI, Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag early this morning.

Residents in the area complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes on their bodies following the gas leak. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot and reports say that the gas leak has been contained.

Many politicians have taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and are urging their local party members to provide help to people who have been affected by the gas leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he monitoring the situation in Vizag closely and is praying for the wellbeing of the people.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolence to the victims of the gas leak and said that he is saddened by the incident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected by the gas leak.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as disturbing and  is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam

Many other political leaders have taken to the micro-blogging site and expressed their shock over the incident.

MP Suresh Prabhu reacted to the incident, calling it discomforting. "I am contacting Administration and our local unit to address the problems of those who are affected and to provide medical help and other necessary relief," he tweeted.

Several police personnel, who came for the rescue operation, also suffered symptoms like breathlessness, irritation in eyes and fell unconscious. Sources said the vapour leak occurred in the early hours of Thursday when some workers of the plant were making preparations for the re-opening of the unit following easing of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

