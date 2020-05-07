Vizag Gas Leak: Political leaders condemn 'disturbing' incident on Twitter

A gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag district in the wee hours of Thursday has left eight people, including a child and over 120 people hospitalized. According to ANI, Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag early this morning.

Residents in the area complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes on their bodies following the gas leak. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot and reports say that the gas leak has been contained.

Many politicians have taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and are urging their local party members to provide help to people who have been affected by the gas leak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he monitoring the situation in Vizag closely and is praying for the wellbeing of the people.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolence to the victims of the gas leak and said that he is saddened by the incident.

Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected by the gas leak.

I’m shocked to hear about the

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as disturbing and is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam

The incident in Vizag is disturbing.



Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.



I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

Many other political leaders have taken to the micro-blogging site and expressed their shock over the incident.

The news of gas leak from a Polymer plant in #Visakhapatnam is worrying. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope and pray the situation is brought under control as soon as possible.#vizaggasleak#AndhraPradesh #PrayForVizag @ysjagan pic.twitter.com/AeCc8IMVK8 — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 7, 2020

Deeply disturbed to hear about the gas leak from a chemical plant in #Vishakapatnam. Praying for the well being of everyone affected. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.#VizagGasLeak — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) May 7, 2020

Gas leak at LG Polymers in #Vishakapatnam is more fatal and terrifying situation than #COVID19.



Many are suffocating, aged and children are most vulnerable; animals are dying.



I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones.



#VizagGasLeak ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 7, 2020

MP Suresh Prabhu reacted to the incident, calling it discomforting. "I am contacting Administration and our local unit to address the problems of those who are affected and to provide medical help and other necessary relief," he tweeted.

Several police personnel, who came for the rescue operation, also suffered symptoms like breathlessness, irritation in eyes and fell unconscious. Sources said the vapour leak occurred in the early hours of Thursday when some workers of the plant were making preparations for the re-opening of the unit following easing of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

