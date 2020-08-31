VMAs 2020: Here's the complete list of the winners
Lady Gaga won multiple awards throughout the night, and the Weeknd won Video of the Year. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion were also among this year's winners.
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more. Lady Gaga won multiple awards throughout the night, and the Weeknd won Video of the Year. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion were also among this year's winners. Below, find the full list of tonight's winners.
This year's VMAs featured two new categories in light of the coronavirus pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. The Tricon Award, given to Lady Gaga, is the ostensible replacement for the annual Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (which was last awarded to Missy Elliott). Viewers in India can catch the award ceremony only on Voot Select & Vh1 India; 5:30pm (Red Carpet) followed by the main show (7pm) and repeat telecast (9:30pm)
Video of the Year
Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
Eminem: "Godzilla" [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: Life Is Good [ft. Drake]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
Taylor Swift: The Man
Winner: The Weeknd: Blinding Lights
Tricon Award
Winner: Lady Gaga
Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Winner: Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat: Say So
Winner: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
Post Malone: Circles
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Push Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking
Winner: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Anuel: China [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]
Bad Bunny: Yo Perreo Sola
Black Eyed Peas: MAMACITA [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]
KAROL G: Tusa [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Winner: Maluma: Qué Pena [ft. J Balvin]
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: Xanny (dir. Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat: Say So (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa: Don't Start Now (dir. Nabil)
Harry Styles: Adore You (dir. Dave Meyers)
Winner: Taylor Swift: The Man (dir. Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd: Blinding Lights (dir. Anton Tammi)
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: Stuck with U
Black Eyed Peas: RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) [ft. J Balvin]
Ed Sheeran: Beautiful People [ft. Khalid]
Future: Life Is Good [ft. Drake]
KAROL G: Tusa [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Winner: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby: BOP
Eminem: Godzilla [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: Life Is Good [ft. Drake]
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
Roddy Ricch: The Box
Travis Scott: HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Video for Good
Anderson.Paak: Lockdown
Billie Eilish: All The Good Girls Go To Hell
Demi Lovato: I Love Me
Winner: H.E.R.: I Can't Breathe
Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift: The Man
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: Underdog
Chloe x Halle: Do It
H.E.R.: Slide [ft. YG]
Khalid: Eleven [ft. Summer Walker]
Lizzo: CUZ I LOVE YOU
Winner: The Weeknd: Blinding Lights
Best Pop
Winner: BTS: ON
Halsey: You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers: What a Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber: Intentions [ft. Quavo]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
Taylor Swift: Lover
Best Rock
Blink-182: Happy Days
Winner: Coldplay: Orphans
Evanescence: Wasted on You
Fall Out Boy: Dear Future Self (Hands Up) [ft. Wyclef Jean]
Green Day: Oh Yeah!
The Killers: Caution
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer: Old Me (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello: My Oh My [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish: All The Good Girls Go To Hell (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry: Harleys in Hawaii (cinematography: Arnau Valls)
Winner: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd: Blinding Lights (cinematography: Oliver Millar)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: All The Good Girls Go To Hell (visual effects: Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato: I Love Me (visual effects: Hoody FX)
Winner: Dua Lipa: Physical (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles: Adore You (visual effects: Mathematic)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott: HIGHEST IN THE ROOM (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer: Wildflower
Winner: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: Stuck with U
Blink-182: Happy Days
Drake: Toosie Slide
John Legend: Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe & Halle: Do It from MTV's Prom-athon
Winner: CNCO: Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: Smile from One World: Together at Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE: Oh My God
Winner: BTS: ON
EXO: Obsession
Monsta X: SOMEONE'S SOMEONE
Tomorrow X Together: 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)
Red Velvet: Psycho
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
Winner: BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
Twenty One pilots
Best Alternative
The 1975: If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low: Some Kind of Disaster
Finneas: Let's Fall in Love for the Night
Lana Del Rey: Doin' Time
Winner: Machine Gun Kelly: Bloody Valentine
Twenty One pilots: Level of Concern
Best Editing
Halsey: Graveyard (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
James Blake: Can't Believe the Way We Flow (editing: Frank Lebon)
Lizzo: Good as Hell (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: Mother's Daughter (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Rosalía: A Palé (editing: Andre Jones)
The Weeknd: Blinding Lights (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky: Babushka Boi (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa: Physical (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)
Harry Styles: Adore You (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)
Winner: Miley Cyrus: Mother's Daughter (art direction: Christian Stone)
Selena Gomez: Boyfriend (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
Taylor Swift: Lover (art direction: Ethan Tobman)
Best Choreography
Winner: BTS: ON (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO / Natti Natasha: Honey Boo (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby: BOP (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa: Physical (choreography: Charm La'Donna)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: Rain on Me (choreography: Richy Jackson)
Normani: Motivation (choreography: Sean Bankhead)
