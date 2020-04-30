VVS Laxman: Sachin Tendulkar came out of physio room after 30 mins, eyes were red

VVS Laxman speaks about Sachin Tendulkar’s batting against Shane Warne on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected: “Sachin was really well prepared for the Test match in Chennai. In the first innings, he was dismissed for 4 runs. He hit a boundary and then tried to play a big shot over mid-on, hitting against the turn and was caught by Mark Taylor.

VVS Laxman went on to reveal saying, "I remember Sachin locked himself in the physio’s room and only came out after almost an hour. When he came out, we could see his eyes were red. I felt he was very emotional because he was unhappy in the manner he was dismissed."

VVS Laxman continued, "Then, in the second innings, the way he blasted and hammered Shane Warne, who was bowling into the rough outside the leg stump. Warne was using the depth of the crease and when he used to pitch it up, Sachin used to hit it through the mid-off, mid-on region. He went on to get a hundred. That battle with Shane Warne is the best I have seen.”

