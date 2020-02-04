Search

Waheeda Rehman conferred with Kishore Kumar Award

Published: Feb 04, 2020, 22:10 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Waheeda Rehman was on Tuesday conferred with Madhya Pradesh government's prestigious Kishore Kumar Award for 2018

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was on Tuesday conferred with Madhya Pradesh government's
prestigious Kishore Kumar Award for 2018, an official said. Madhya Pradesh culture minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho presented the award to the actor at the latter's residence in Bandra in Mumbai, a public relation department official said.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, he said. The 82-year-old actor was unable to attend the award function at Khandwa town last October on the birth anniversary of legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar, the official said. Saho also wished Rehman on her birthday, which falls
on February 3, he said. Madhya Pradesh culture department's principal secretary Pankaj Raag was also present on the occasion, he added.

