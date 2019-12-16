Waheeda Rehman: Used to carry small camera on the sets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's never too late to discover a new passion. Waheeda Rehman will vouch for it — after decades of romancing the camera, she is equally happy behind it. The yesteryear actor has turned a wildlife photographer as she recently held an exhibition of her pictures from her safaris to Kenya, Tanzania, and wildlife reserves across India.

"I always loved taking pictures. When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets. I recently met Himanshu Seth [curator of the show] who asked me to pursue my hobby and came up with the idea of having an exhibition. I wasn't too keen to display my pictures as I didn't think they are great, but my friends and family persuaded me," she smiles, adding that what started out as a mere hobby has now become "an addiction". "When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience."

She may be 81, but it is evident that Rehman is unstoppable as she discusses her bucket list. "I want to learn scuba diving," she shares, before revealing that she is working towards it. "Prahlad Kakkar's son runs a professional training company. I will discuss my health condition, and will try my hand at it."

