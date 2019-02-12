Waiting for GOT's finale season to release? Five shows that will satiate your wait

television

Game of Thrones stands out because of its uniqueness but these shows are no less than that

Are you a GOT fan? The long wait for the final season of Games of Thrones is not ending? No worries! Thankfully there are quite a few series other then GOT you can binge on till April. Some shows might appeal to you fans because they cover common ground. Others might have more of a thematic resonance. GOT stands out because of its uniqueness but these shows are no less than that. Here are five binge-worthy shows to get you through the painstaking wait:

Vikings S05



Vikings is the series that tops the list. Since the trailers were launched; it was quite evident it is one of the TV shows in competition to Game of Thrones. The show is gory and unpredictable. While the historical accuracy has been called into question, Vikings delivers on all fronts when it comes to entertainment value. The performances from the stellar cast will have you rooting for Northmen and Saxon alike. The setup is amazing and the actors are simply mind blowing.

The Vikings is inspired by the farmer turned warrior fearless warrior and commander of the Viking tribes Ragnar Lothbrok. The second half of Vikings Season 5 premieres from 28th January only on AXN. Valhalla awaits!

Spartacus



There is so much action in this show that you will find yourself watching without blinking. Spartacus is separated from his love and country and forced into slavery. Spartacus wins several victories against Crassus' forces and continues to frustrate the Romans. The series culminates in a direct all-out battle between Spartacus and Crassus. Based on the real-life events, Spartacus is a tale of one of the greatest gladiator of the history.

Back Sails



A chronicle of the adventures of a pirate captain, his shipmates and his rivals in the early 18th-century Caribbean. The series is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island", and is set 20 years before the events depicted in that literary classic. Will surely leave you satisfied

Troy: Fall of a City



OTT platforms have been steadily delving into the realm of historical period pieces, and Troy: Fall of a City is one of their newer entries. It's a perfect match for Game of Thrones binge watchers. Whether or not you've read Homer, everyone has heard of Helen and the fall of Troy. The latest adaptation proves that the epic story of love and war is as relevant today as it was in antiquity.

Outlander



The beloved series of books by Diana Gabaldon has become an equally stellar television series. While Game of Thrones and Vikings rely on epic, large-scale battle sequences to carry the show, Outlander relies on the scorching chemistry between Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie to win the day. The series looked rather less attractive than GOT and looked like a body double that nobody watched because they were too busy watching the actual show. Given the show's similar themes, a period setting, political wars, and intense scenes.

But thanks to its time-travelling twist and a true romance at its core, Outlander quickly proved itself to be a series worth tuning in for on its own.

