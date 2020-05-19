Wake up and make-up

One thing we shouldn't be forgetting to do right now is dipping into those feel-good moments. Make-up, for many, qualifies as that.



Influencer Nabela Noor in the #DesiGirlsChallenge

And this enthusiasm has translated into social media challenges such as TikTok's Pass The Brush, Don't Rush, and Desi Girls challenges which have got people glamming up in seconds.



Zaara Kazi

So, if you wish to give cosmetic indulgences a go at home, make-up artists Mausam Gandhi and Zaara Kazi have you covered.



Mausam Gandhi

Going glam



Matte pink lipstick used as an eye liner on Shweta Raj by Mausam Gandhi for the label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

Whether you have to attend a virtual party or need to click a selfie, a glam look is always a good idea.

Face: Kazi advises picking a heavier base unless your skin is crystal clear. "This doesn't imply heavy foundation, though. The balance between foundation and concealer has to be struck," she says. Here, you can opt for highlighting and strobing.



Emily Ratajkowski chooses smokey eyes. Pic/AFP

Eyes: If you wish to go the traditional smoky-eye route, fill the eye-lid with the same earthy palette. Add a darker shade — usually black, brown, orange or maroon — around the socket area. Fill the outer and inner corner of your eye with dark brown and tap glitter in the middle. "Finish off with a winged liner and smoke up the lower lash line. For drama, fill the water line with kajal. If your eyes are small, use a white kajal, to make them appear bigger," Kazi shares. If you want to experiment though, Gandhi has a trick. "Apply matte lipstick on the eye lid. Red and pink works best," she says.

Lips: Choose red, bubble pink or nude shades.

Go natural



Janhvi Kapoor channels an earthy vibe with a no make-up look

The no make-up face, unfortunately, does require considerable effort, too. To get started, a skin-care routine comprising cleansing, toning and moisturising is essential to master it, says Kazi, style director and senior makeup artiste at Jean Claude Biguine India, while Gandhi cautions, "If you have sensitive skin opt for water-based products to avoid breakouts."

Face and eyes: Depending on the quality of your skin, choose a light liquid-based foundation or BB cream; it has to be dewy. After dabbing powder and applying mascara on the eye lashes, for eye shadow, choose earthy shades like brown, peach or pink.

Lips: Keep them nude or in hues of peach.

All worked up



Jessica Alba looks radiant with red lips. Pic/AFP

Video calls are here to stay and so drowsy eyes and a weary face are not what you should be sporting at a presentation. Moisturising is a must, says Gandhi, a city-based celebrity make-up artist.

Face and eyes: Kazi suggests complementing the natural look by adding blush and a light powder contour. "The biggest problem is the dark circles. Apply a good amount of concealer there. Fill in your eyebrows and it'll make you look younger," Gandhi suggests.

Lips: Brown and pink are good shades. Lip balms are also an alternative.

Hair: To keep your hair neat, a hack Gandhi shares, is to wash it with cold water to cut frizz and flat iron only the top most layer of your hair.

