Wandering through Worli

Learn about the residents of Worli Koliwada and their unique lifestyle through a guided walk

Walk with fellow enthusiasts as you wander through the streets of Worli Koliwada, one of the original seven landmasses of the largely reclaimed city that Mumbai is today. Though the gaothan struggles to keep up with and adapt to urban Mumbai, Worli Koliwada is a hub of rich culture of the local Kolis, who are primarily fishermen.

Experience the narrow alleys of the village as well as great views of the Arabian sea and the Bandra-Worli sea link on this walk, which also includes a 360-degree view of the city's skyline, visible from the ruins of the 17th-century Worli Fort.

The walk will be led by Anita Yewale from Swadesee, a resident of the area during the 1980s. When she isn't running her own stationery brand, the graphic designer and history enthusiast conducts regular workshops for kids and families. "Many know about the fort and the village, but it is only when you walk through the streets and the bustling community of Worli Koliwada that you realise it is a whole different world within the city of Mumbai," says Yewale.

On May 19, 4 pm to 6.30 pm

Meeting point Chede Dev Temple, VBW Road, Worli Village, VB Worlikar Marg, Janata Colony, Koliwada, Worli.

Log on to swadesee.com

Cost Rs 600

