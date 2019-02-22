Want to ace the front-slit kurta like a Bollywood celeb? Here's how to ace it

things-to-do

Deep front-slit kurtas are all the rage this season, age no bar. Here's how to ace the snazzy traditional look with them

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor

Think the traditional kurta can't have a sexier side? Its long slit avatar might make you do a rethink. It originated from the sharara and gharara (divided palazzos) paired with a long kurti, a style that traditionally em­e­rged from Lucknow, and where women have been wearing it for decades, during festivals and weddings. Today, it's been tweaked to make the traditional attire comfortable and practical.

"Usually, a kurta has a simple straight A-line cut; there's no umbrella or flair. But if you are going to wear a gharara under it, which is umbrella-shaped, the flair of your gharara is restricted if your kurta is straight. And he­n­ce, the slit," sa­ys stylist Isha Bhansali. "Indi­a­ns have ma­s­t­ered the art of fusion wh­ere we mix and marry traditional accents with western ones. It can give your look a sexy twist as you show off a bit of your midriff, your legs, and also looks cooler and casual," she says.



Isha Bhansali

The slide slit

The side-slit kurta is a cool sister of the front-slit one, especially if it has cold shoulders or is a halter neck. Pair it with distressed denims or cigarette pants. The latter will give it a western touch, besides making it look more formal.

. As it has too many cuts, make sure you don't over-accessorise. Keep it simple with a pair of earrings or a ring.

.It's a powerful silhouette, so you need to make a statement with your shoes. Don't opt for dainty ones. Instead, try heeled pumps or go for a bohemian look with juttis. Choose pointed footwear if you are not keen on heels.

. Gold shades look great when it comes to dual tones. Ensure your shoes, accessories and make-up is from the same family of colours. Opt for warm colours, and avoid black.

. Make-up should be toned down. You don't want an over-the-top '70s look. Less is more with this outfit.

Vibrant look

A colourful, well-fitted option like this would work well with distressed denims. "You're sho­w­ing skin and yet, it's got a traditional side. It looks edgy and powerful, when paired with the right shoes," says Bhansali.

. Opt for high-heeled pumps as the silhouette is like a jacket kurta and not like a flow-y malmal Kashmiri one.

. You can wear it to a tra­d­itional day function, like a Holi party or a mehendi cocktail or Diwali taash party. Avoid it during rites and rituals.

. Denim is a versatile fabric and a dis­t­r­e­ssed pair would help balance the vibrant kurta that has a lot happening. Even white denims will look great.

. Don't accessorise, except for a pair of statement earrings. Avoid wearing any jewellery on your neck. Give the look a western touch by adding a watch. Avoid a coloured clutch. Choose a neutral shade, even if blingy. You can also opt for a sling clutch for the day.

Panelled kurta

Bollywood's favourite fashionista Sonam Kapoor took the slit to the next level, with this panel kurta paired with a skirt. The Lucknowi silhouette went well with

the skirt.

. Skip denims if you can, as that would look incomplete. Opt for a bronze kurti and black or white skirt for a night out. During the day, a crushed skirt will make it look

a little casual, and go well with tassels.

. Don't wear a dupatta, and if you have to, opt for a sheer one. A clutch works best

with this look.

. Go for a choker with simple earrings to complete the look. You can also wear rings and bracelets.

. Wear heels with this style, if possible, as it helps give posture and poise. You can also opt for wedge Kolhapuri chappals.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates