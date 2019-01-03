Wanted criminal arrested in Ghaziabad

crime

The Kotwali police has arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter. Two police constables and the accused received bullet injuries in the gunbattle, while an accomplice of the accused managed to flee, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said on the intervening night of January 1 and 2, during a routine checking, the police signalled a motorcycle to stop at the Chipiyana railway crossing.

The bikers opened fire on the police party and tried to flee, the officer said, adding that in the retaliatory firing, the accused received a bullet injury in his leg. Two constables -- Sanjiv and Ashok -- were also injured in the firing and all of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, the SP said.

The accused was identified as Nitin of Fafoonda village in Meerut district. Several cases were registered against him in Meerut, Roorkee, Gautam Budh Nagar districts, the officer said, adding that the Civil Lines police station of Meerut city had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

