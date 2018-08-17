Wanted criminal held for robbing cash van, killing 2 men at Narela: Police

crime

Representational picture

A man carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest was held for allegedly robbing a cash van and killing two men at Narela in April, police said today. Jitender alias Jeetu (29) was wanted in several murder-cum-robbery cases in the National Capital Region (NCR), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Cash van robberies were reported in Delhi earlier this year. One such incident had taken place at Narela on April 26. Three bike-borne men had allegedly robbed the cash van of a company, after killing two of its employees who had come to collect cash from a wine shop in Vardhman Mall.

The accused had decamped with Rs 12 lakh in cash. Three men were arrested in connection with the incident, but Jitender was absconding. Subsequently, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

The accused kept changing his hideouts frequently, but the police got to know that he would come to meet some of his associates on a white motorcycle in the early hours of August 11, Yadav said. Accordingly, a trap was laid. When the police tried to nab Jitender, he sped away with the men in uniform on his trail.

During the chase of about 10 kilometres, the accused tried to hit the motorcycles of the Special Cell sleuths, who finally managed to intercept him in the Goga Dairy area. The accused tried to flee, leaving his motorcycle behind. He whipped out his pistol and made an attempt to fire at the policemen, but was overpowered. A pistol with four bullets in its magazine and another one in the chamber was seized from him, Yadav said.

