Wanting son, man rips open pregnant wife's stomach to find out baby's gender

In a gruesome incident, a father of five daughters in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time.

Pannalal, 43, slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area, injuring her seriously, SP (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan said.

An FIR has been lodged and the husband has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

The family of the woman, who was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition, alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

According to reports, Pannalal, a labourer, returned home in an inebriated state and got into an argument with his wife, forcing her to abort the child. When his wife refused, he attacked on her abdomen with a sickle.

The locals immediately rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, police said.

