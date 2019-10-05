War: Here's a look at Hrithik Roshan's films that crossed the 100 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most beloved celebrities with a massive fan following. It is one of the major reasons that contribute to his movies performing stupendously well at the box office. His latest movie War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor has entered the 100 crore club in just three days! The film released in 4000 screens.

The Krrish actor has had various box office hits over the years that have become iconic films. This year, the 45-year-old has two films to his credits - Super 30 and War, Both the films have received love from critics and the audience.

Apart from War and Super 30, some more of Hrithik's movies to cross the hundred crore mark in the past are, Agneepath, Krrish 3 and Bang Bang. The actor grabbed headlines for his extreme makeover and portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 and is now being hailed for his incredible transformation from Anand Kumar to agent Kabir in War.

WAR - 100.15 cr (all languages)

Krrish 3 - 1,75,83,50,000

Super 30 - 1,47,00,00,000

Bang Bang - 1,41,06,50,000

Agneepath - 1,19,98,25,000

Also known as the 'Greek God,' Hrithik Roshan has been especially applauded for his jaw-dropping physical transformation and sharp performance on screen.

Coming back to the film, War, the makers held a special event on Friday where they celebrated the film's success. Hrithik's fans were also invited at the same event, where he interacted with them and clicked pictures.

