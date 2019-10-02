War Movie Review: Tiger Shroff gets his meatiest part yet in a film that turns too sentimental

War

U/A; Action, Thriller

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Rating:

Bollywood has always believed in herd mentality. Let's talk about Yash Raj Films, they didn't really taste the kind of success they expected from ambitious outings like Fan, Befikre and Thugs Of Hindostan. Given how the nation is lapping up to the abundant doses of nationalism and patriotism fueled by Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and even Vicky Kaushal, this production house joins the bandwagon too.

Roughly two years ago, they gave us Tiger Zinda Hai, an action-packed extravaganza that taught us the two neighbouring nations, India and Pakistan, can wipe out terrorism collectively. And this week, we have the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War, a thriller about an army officer gone rogue. This was the same narrative Neeraj Pandey adopted in Aiyaary, a film that never found the audience it desired. The makers have been promoting the film as a battle between the two leads, and they look smashing, both independently and collectively.

The biggest challenge for any filmmaker who decides to cast both the heroes together can be to pamper their strengths and efface their weaknesses. Siddharth Anand, who made the insufferable Bang Bang, gets things marginally right, and he may have made his most watchable film in years after unleashing one calamity after another. Both Roshan and Shroff get heroic introductions, high octane action and one thunderously staged dance number. The duo clearly seems to be having fun and so do the makers. But War stops being fun after a while.

Roshan has multiple monologues about being an Indian soldier and how his country is his family. Abbas Tyrewala, who wrote the dialogues for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Main Hoon Na, writes lines like Desperate Maa Ki Mamta, and you're expected to keep a straight face because everything is happening for India. Good thing the actor saying these lines, Vaani Kapoor, doesn't have much she can boast about. It's primarily the story about our leading men pitied against one another.

Roshan gets a part he can pull off even while asleep, all he has to do is flirt with the camera in slow motion, look gorgeous and gaze intimidatingly with those green eyes. He gives some adrenaline rush with his action scenes, but they tend to go on forever before you're forced to check your phone. Shroff, Roshan's biggest admirer, is too enamoured by his towering aura, both on and off the celluloid. Good thing he also gets his meatiest part yet, far more watchable than his last few forgettable films. But War stops being fun after a while.

Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, who have co-written the plot, want to stimulate and shock the audiences at the same time. And simultaneously infuse the pride of Deshbhakti into our hearts, as if Kumar and Abraham didn't do it correctly. But hardcore fans of the actors won't scoff at the idea even for a second. All they wish to do is witness two of the most revered action and dancing sensations together in the same frame. The men do deliver, but the film doesn't. War's greatest achievement could be being better than Anand and YRF's last few offerings. That may be enough to make this a blockbuster!

