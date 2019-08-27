War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer is a treat for action lovers

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pull off jaw-dropping scenes as the action stars try to defeat each other in War. Check out War trailer right here

A still from the movie War (Picture courtesy/YRF's official Youtube channel)

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor's War has been unveiled by its makers. Claimed to be the biggest action entertainer of the year, War's trailer sees Hrithik and Tiger pulling off some death-defying action stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is an out-and-out action film, a visual treat for action-film lovers. Fans would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off some never-seen-before action sequences as they try to beat each other. Hrithik, Tiger, along with Vaani Kapoor will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Check out the trailer right here:

Director Siddharth Anand said in a statement earlier, "When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally."

Four of world's top action directors Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House and Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai) - all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, have come together to design the action stunts for War.

War is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019. Produced by Yash Raj Films, this Hrithik-Tiger film is one of the most-talked-about films of the year!

