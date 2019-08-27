War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer is a treat for action lovers
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pull off jaw-dropping scenes as the action stars try to defeat each other in War. Check out War trailer right here
The trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor's War has been unveiled by its makers. Claimed to be the biggest action entertainer of the year, War's trailer sees Hrithik and Tiger pulling off some death-defying action stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is an out-and-out action film, a visual treat for action-film lovers. Fans would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off some never-seen-before action sequences as they try to beat each other. Hrithik, Tiger, along with Vaani Kapoor will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Check out the trailer right here:
Director Siddharth Anand said in a statement earlier, "When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally."
Four of world's top action directors Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House and Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai) - all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, have come together to design the action stunts for War.
War is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019. Produced by Yash Raj Films, this Hrithik-Tiger film is one of the most-talked-about films of the year!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Hrithik Roshan: He works out twice a day with mornings dedicated to cardio, and evenings to weight and functional training, as told by Hrithik himself to mid-day. His Greek god looks may have made him the subject of adulation, but Roshan maintains that he has little fascination for six-pack abs.
-
Tiger Shroff: He won hearts with his debut film 'Heropanti' and had all the ladies going ga-ga over his perfectly sculpted body. In a recent interaction with Tiger Shroff, he told mid-day, "On the days I don't shoot, my routine comprises martial arts training in the morning, or dance practice. I prefer to keep my weight-training routine slotted for the evening, and follow it up with cardiovascular training."
-
Varun Dhawan: He is a fitness enthusiast and his social media post is filled with his workout videos. In an interview with mid-day, Dhawan said, "I have been passionate about fitness from a very young age. For me fitness is a part of my everyday life. But fitness does not mean having big muscles, it means being active, quick and flexible."
-
Ranveer Singh: The versatile actor, too, has a chiseled body. But the actor has to take a lot of efforts to maintain that hot bod! In an interview with mid-day, Ranveer Singh was quoted saying, "I am an endomorph - someone who has the tendency to put on weight -- so bulking up comes easy but losing weight is difficult."
-
Sushant Singh Rajput: He is regarded as one of the sexiest men in Bollywood. Sushant follows a strict diet and workout regime to maintain his chiselled bod!
-
Vidyut Jammwal: The Commando actor may have fewer movies in his kitty than his contemporaries but he is a martial arts expert and that is proof of his well-maintained body.
-
John Abraham: A former management student turned model and actor, John Abraham set the trend of having a ripped body and being a gym freak when he was launched in Bollywood. "Most sportspersons around the world are my fitness role models. If you are specifically asking about India, I think cricketers and football players...they are super fit people," said John, who charmed everyone with his chiseled frame in films like Force and Madras Cafe.
-
Sidharth Malhotra: He too has killer abs. Sidharth Malhotra's fitness mantra is - Don't sit idle, do any activity. This body is all you have, so you need to take good care of it and keep working on fitness.
-
Rana Daggubati: He had to undergo a massive physical transformation for his role in the blockbuster 'Baahubali'. His fitness secret is, "On most days I start my day with some high-intensity cardio as soon as I'm up, on an empty stomach, and then have a protein shake or breakfast post that. When not in the gym, I do lots of mixed martial arts and boxing."
-
Sonu Sood: He follows a strict diet and fitness regime to maintain his perfectly chiselled physique.
-
Shahid Kapoor: The actor who has abs to die for says, "I don't think you can truly be fit unless you connect with something deep inside. Anyone who is into fitness seriously is connecting with themselves deep down."
-
Randeep Hooda: He has one of those rare combinations of top-notch acting skills, razor-sharp wit and a body to die for.
Bollywood actors work hard to maintain their physiques and it is time we pay an ode to their grit and disciplined fitness regimes. On Sonu Sood's birthday, we check out the actors with the hottest bodies in B-Town!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Tara Sutaria comments on Marjaavaan's clash with Tiger Shroff's War