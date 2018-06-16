War veteran's family to finally get their land after fighting for 50 years

Over 50 years after he paid for it, and three months after his death, Maharashtra government grants his family 3 guntha land in Satara

Chandrashekar Jangam

98-year-old war veteran Chandrashekar Jangam's final battle has finally been won, even though he is no longer here to enjoy the victory. The government has finally granted his family the land that Chandrashekar spent over 50 years fighting for, right until he drew his last breath in March this year.

Not as valuable

The Satara Collector approved three gunthas of land in the Sadar bazaar area in Satara city for his family on Thursday. Collector Shweta Singhal confirmed, "I have signed the file and Mantralaya will give the final approval." Three gunthas is much less than land than the 15.5 gunthas Chandrashekar had paid for in 1968. The value of the plot granted to them is R21 lakh, while the original plot that Chandrashekhar had bought is worth R1.2 crore today.

But the family is just relieved that their battle is over. They are also pleased that the government granted them land in the city, as the authorities were previously showing them plots outside the city limits. Chandrashekar's son Dhananjay told mid-day, "We agreed to the proposal as there was a delay of over 50 years. My father passed away during the struggle to get the land, and we are tired of running around." After Mantralaya clears the file, the Collector's office will begin the process of handing over the land to the family.

Twists and turns

mid-day was the first to report on the ex-soldier's plight on March 14. Chandrashekar had fought in the 1962 Indo-China war, as well as the war against Pakistan in 1965. As per government policy, he had bought R15.5 guntha land from the state for R3,457 in 1968, but he never got the plot. In 2016, his son renewed the fight for the land. The government gave assurances that they would grant the land. But after Chandrashekar passed away on March 19, the authorities backtracked and showed the family less valuable plots than promised.

15.5

Guntha of land Chandrashekar Jangam had paid for in 1968

Rs 1.2cr

Value of land they were supposed to receive

Rs 21 lakh

Value of land the family has been granted

