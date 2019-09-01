Ward boy held for molesting woman patient on ventilator

crime

The incident came to light when the victim recovered and informed her parents about the same and a complaint was lodged with the Banjara police

In a shocking incident, A 50-year-old ward allegedly molested a woman patient while she was on a ventilator at a private hospital here on August 26. According to news agency, ANI, the accused was sent to police custody for the alleged crime. The incident came to light when the victim recovered and informed her parents about the incident and a complaint was registered with the Banjara police.

According to the news agency, the woman was put on ventilator after her condition became critical during the delivery. While on a ventilator, the accused identified as Achuth Rao molested her inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "We have received a complaint from the parents of a victim stating that their 30-year-old daughter was admitted to Century Hospital for delivery. After some complications arise, her condition became critical and the doctors kept the victim on a ventilator. And on August 26, Achuth Rao molested her while she was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," said Circle Inspector, Banjara Hills police station, Kalinga Rao.

A case has been filed against the accused under 354 section of the Indian Penal Code. "We have registered a case under section 354 IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and taken the accused ward boy Achuth Rao into custody, he will be remanded to judicial custody," Kalinga Rao added.

