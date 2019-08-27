Mumbai Crime: Serial child molester arrested in Ghatkopar

mumbai

The accused would lure minor girls to a secluded place on the pretext of giving them chocolates and then molest them

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Ghatkopar police have arrested a serial child molester from Ghatkopar West. According to the cops, the accused has molested five children to date. The accused, a 35-year-old, used to lure minors to a secluded place on the pretext of giving them chocolates and then molest them.

On August 13, around 9.30 pm, a 10-year-old girl, who was returning home from a dance class was intercepted by a man, who promised to give her some chocolates and took her to a secluded place in Bhatwadi. When the man tried to molest her, the girl began to scream which caused the accused to run away. A passer-by heard the girl's screams and found her and then took her home.



The accused serial molester. Pic/ Rajesh Gupta

Meanwhile, the family of the girl, who was on the search for her, finally saw the pedestrian bring her back home. The girl, in tears, narrated the entire incident to her family. Her parents then rushed to Ghatkopar police station and registered a complaint. The cops booked the unknown person under IPC section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe) and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh had instructed all police stations in the jurisdiction to form a special team to search the culprit. After an extensive search, the Ghatkopar cops managed to nab the molester from Bhatwadi. The molester is identified as Sachin Anant Shama (35).

Also Read: Raped by father, woman saves sister from similar fate

"During an inquiry, the accused confessed to committing such crimes in the past as well. He has confessed to molestations in Ghatkopar (two girls), Vikhroli Parksite (two girls) and Sakinaka (one girl) before," said an officer privy to the investigation.

"We have arrested the accused when produced in court we have him in our custody till August 29. We are currently probing the case further to know whether he has committed more crimes of a similar nature," said DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

Also Read: Uber driver allegedly threatens female passenger: Will tear your clothes if you don't leave now

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates