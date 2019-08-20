UP Crime: Raped by father, woman saves sister from similar fate

crime

The woman who was being raped by his father from the age of six, filed a complaint against him when he started sexually abusing her younger sister

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman has accused her father of repeatedly raping her for over a decade with her mother's "active consent" who even reportedly gave her contraceptives.

The survivor, who lives in Chinhat, on the outskirts of Lucknow, told the police that she had reconciled to her fate, but when her father started sexually abusing her younger sister; she mustered courage and approached the police, IANS reported.

The 44-year-old accused father has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and sexually abusing his two daughters. He is absconding and the mother, 42, has been arrested for abetting the crime. The two survivors have recorded their statements before a magistrate.

The elder daughter approached an NGO who helped in rescuing the girls from their home with the help of the police. The elder daughter is said to be living in her home while the younger sister, a minor, has been sent to a shelter home. SHO of Chinhat, Sachin Singh, said the father had reportedly been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without consent and criminal intimidation, and also under sections of the POCSO Act.

Archana Singh, in charge of the NGO Asha Jyoti Kendra, told IANS that the survivor told her she was being raped since the age of six. "Her mother knew about it all along and used to give her contraceptives and medicines to abort the pregnancies. She told me that she had accepted the torture as her destiny but could not tolerate it when her father started molesting her younger sister," she said.

She further said that their father became more aggressive recently and even started writing them sexually explicit letters."The survivor said that their two brothers (aged 18 and 8 years), the tenant in their house and some of their relatives knew about the actions of her father but no one opposed it. Finally, she mustered enough courage and narrated everything to her teacher, who then asked her to contact our NGO," Singh told IANS.

With inputs from IANS

