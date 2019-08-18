Mumbai: 12-year-old sexually assaulted at Sion Hospital

crime

In May this year, a 37-year-old woman was raped by a 31-year-old Dharavi resident inside the hospital premises

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Sion police arrested a 50-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old at Sion Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. The accused, a real estate agent from Kurla, was at the hospital for his wife's treatment. This is the second such incident to have taken place in the hospital this year.

According to sources, the accused's wife was undergoing bypass surgery on the second floor of the ward building. He had gone to visit her, when he saw a young boy sleeping in the passage. He covered the boy's mouth with his hand. "He then took him to a secluded place and sexually assaulted him. The hospital staff and the mother of the victim, who was also sleeping on floor, heard loud cries of the child," said an officer. "When authorities managed to trace the child, he told them about the man."

Officials handed over the accused to the Sion Police. The man has been identified as Mohammed Zakir Makrani. "He has been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." In May this year, a 37-year-old woman was raped by a 31-year-old Dharavi resident inside the hospital premises.

