Mumbai Crime: Monster mom puts molester boyfriend above abused teen daughter

mid-day follow-up: In a shocking turn, teen who bravely lodged police complaint against mother's boyfriend who molested her was forced to withdraw case

As if letting her daughter suffer at the hands of two molesters was not enough, the mother of the Virar 18-year-old allegedly tried to trick the teen into withdrawing her molestation case on Thursday. The complainant said that on the pretext of taking her to the Virar police station, her mother took her to a lawyer's office to make her sign documents withdrawing the case.

On August 1, mid-day reported in 'Teen molested by mother's boyfriend for four years,' about the constant sexual harassment the complainant suffered at the hands of her mother's boyfriend Raman Das and her uncle, known only as Bhutto. She filed an FIR against the two on July 28.



Forced to sign paper

Speaking to mid-day, the girl said, "My mother said that the investigating officer has called me to the Virar police station. I got ready and left from home with my parents. But instead of taking me to the police station, my mother took me to the office of an advocate, where she forced me to undersign a paper that says I am willingly withdrawing the case."

The teenager refused to sign the documents and told her mother, "Without contacting the NGO that helped me with registering the case, I won't sign any paper." The complainant then spoke to Shagufta Motorwala, the vice president of the NGO Life in Light. "I asked her not to undersign any document and contact the Virar police immediately," said Motorwala.

The complainant added, "I don't trust my parents, as my constant complaints against Raman Das fell on deaf ears in the last four years. What if I sign a document to withdraw the case and thereafter, they eliminate me? My life is under constant threat. When I refused to sign the document at the lawyer's office, the advocate advised my mother to not produce Das and Bhutto before the police, else they will be arrested. My mother has said that I will have to bear all the legal expenditures related to the case, as she will be spending money to protect Das and Bhutto, who molested me."

Cops grill parents

After they received the call from the teenager, the investigating team called her and her parents to Virar police station. At the time of going to the press, the parents were being grilled by the cops. Neither of the accused have been held so far but mid-day has learnt that both of them are hiding somewhere in Palghar district to evade arrest. "We are searching for them and they will be arrested soon," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Vijaykant Sagar.

July 28

Day the complainant filed the FIR against her molesters

