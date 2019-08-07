Palghar molestation case: Both accused arrested, but get bail

mumbai

Representational image

The Palghar police have finally arrested both the accused of who had been molesting a teenaged girl at her house in Virar over the past four years.

The first accused, Raman Das, is allegedly the boyfriend of the mother of the girl, who has just turned 19 this year.

The second accused is her uncle, Bhutto (first name not known), who allgedly molested her in West Bengal where she had been sent by her parents.

Senior inspector of Virar police station Anil Dabade said, "We arrested both the accused and produced them before a magistrate. They were granted three days police remand and later both were sent to judicial remand. They are currently out on bail."

The survivor had registered a complaint at Virar police station against Das and Bhutto on July 28. Both the accused had been on the run after learning that the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

28 July

Day when the teenager filed a case against the two accused

