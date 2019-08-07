Search

Palghar molestation case: Both accused arrested, but get bail

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 07:49 IST | Diwakar Sharma

The first accused, Raman Das, is allegedly the boyfriend of the mother of the girl, who has just turned 19 this year

Palghar molestation case: Both accused arrested, but get bail
Representational image

The Palghar police have finally arrested both the accused of who had been molesting a teenaged girl at her house in Virar over the past four years.

The first accused, Raman Das, is allegedly the boyfriend of the mother of the girl, who has just turned 19 this year.

The second accused is her uncle, Bhutto (first name not known), who allgedly molested her in West Bengal where she had been sent by her parents.

Senior inspector of Virar police station Anil Dabade said, "We arrested both the accused and produced them before a magistrate. They were granted three days police remand and later both were sent to judicial remand. They are currently out on bail."

The survivor had registered a complaint at Virar police station against Das and Bhutto on July 28. Both the accused had been on the run after learning that the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

28 July
Day when the teenager filed a case against the two accused

Also Read: Mumbai: 55-year-old man killed in house collapse as four tremors jolt Palghar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaipalgharvirarmumbai crime news

Mercedes hit-and-run case: Father of accused arrested

  • Get the best of Mid-day.com delivered to your inbox
    Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK