Mumbai: Woman killed in house collapse as four tremors jolt Palghar

A tremor of magnitude 3.8 was felt at 1.03 am and another one of 3.6 at 1.15 am in Dahanu and Talsari talukas

On Thursday, a woman was killed when her house collapsed after four tremors shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, the officials said. The series of tremors caused panic among the residents of Plaghar who expressed concern over such mishaps recurring in the district, Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

A tremor of magnitude 3.8 was felt at 1.03 am and another one of 3.6 at 1.15 am in Dahanu and Talsari talukas, he said. Two more mild tremors of 2.9 and 2.8 magnitudes were experienced in Dahanu, Talsari and Boisar areas between 1.03 am and 1.15 am, he said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on:25-07-2019, 01:15:30 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.9 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Distt. Palghar, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Njr6ZuiuYy — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2019

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on:25-07-2019, 01:03:15 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.9 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Distt. Palghar, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/4YUTBFFdpl — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2019

A woman, identified as Rishma Meghwale (55), was killed when her house collapsed in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after the series of mild earthquakes hit the Palghar district in Mumbai.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on:24-07-2019, 06:04:54 IST, Lat:19.8 N & Long: 73.0 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Distt. Palghar, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qGn0LDxsDA — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2019

On Wednesday also, a tremor of 2.8 magnitudes was felt in Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam said. In all, seven mild quakes were experienced in the district since Wednesday, he said. The epicenters of all the tremors were recorded at a depth of nearly 10 km in Dundalwadi village, he said.

Residents in the affected areas found it difficult to move our of their houses as it was raining heavily at that

time, the official said. The district's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

"The epicenter today was again Dundalwadi in Dahanu, which has become the worst affected region," he said. Residents of some villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas were forced to move out of their houses and take

shelter in makeshift tents, he added. Local revenue officials were instructed to visit the affected villages and check the damage caused, Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said, adding that he was reviewing the situation.

In a similar incident, a moderate-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the Meteorological department said. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property

The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.47 am, the department said. A moderate-intensity quake was felt in tribal district Kinnaur two days ago.

With inputs from PTI

