Tremors with 3.5 magnitude felt in Palghar district

Published: Jul 20, 2019, 14:27 IST | mid-day online desk

The tremors were felt around 9.17 am. There were no reports of any mishap due to the tremors. However, people ran out of the houses out of fear

Representational picture

Palghar: On Saturday morning in Palghar, tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale were experienced. No casualties or damage to property were reported, chief of the District Disaster Control Room Vivekananda Kadam said.

Vivekananda Kadam said, "The tremors were felt around 9.17 am. There were no reports of any mishap due to the tremors. However, people ran out of the houses out of fear."

The last time tremors were felt in Palghar district was on July 10. The magnitude of those tremors was 2.6 on the Richter Scale, Kadam said.

Parts of Palghar district, especially Dahanu area, has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centred around Dudhalwadi village. Between April and May this year also, tremors were felt at least half a dozen times in the district, officials said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

