Uber driver threatens female passenger: Will tear your clothes if you don't leave now

The Uber driver threatened a Bengaluru woman of sexual abuse if she did not leave his cab and left her stranded in the middle of nowhere

In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a ride-hailing giant Uber driver misbehaved with her and even threatened her of sexual abuse. She took to social media to narrate her ordeal where she stated that Uber's safety system was "extremely messed up". A verbal duel with the Uber driver left the woman stranded alone in a "not so busy road" on Saturday night.

"Today, I had the most traumatizing experience of my life. I got into an Uber cab after dinner with my colleagues. The cab driver was telling his friend on phone about customers being 'very bad'," she wrote in the post. "Suddenly, he turned to me and told me that as an educated woman I should leave work before 7 p.m. and not go out drinking with colleagues. I told him I didn't drink and asked him to mind his own business. He went on to call me "s***," she added.

Hi guys, I need you all to take a minute and read my traumatic experience with the cab driver while taking a @Uber cab tonight! Help me spread more caution and awareness among women so that they don't go through what I did! @UberINSupport pic.twitter.com/DNm5o1sa7S — Aparna Balachander (@baparna_93) August 3, 2019

The driver eventually slowed down the car, prompting the woman to press the "safety button" on the Uber app. "Instead of calling me, they called the cab driver and, he started telling the customer care person that 'I am extremely drunk'. At this point, I had no choice but to start screaming asking the customer care to listen to me."

"The woman on the call spoke to me and I cried begging her to help me. She told me to get out of the cab and that she will book me another one immediately. Meanwhile, this cab driver started threatening me with things like 'I will tear your clothes if you don't leave the cab now' (sic)," she alleged. "As I got down at 11.15 p.m. in the night at a not so busy road, I was waiting for a call from the customer care and also for my backup cab. I was terrified that the cab driver would come back to hit me," she added.

@UberINSupport @Uber the entire day I haven't received a single call despite of following up with you about my traumatic experience. Why do I have to keep following up for something so serious ? #UnsafeUber #NotSoUber #Uber @PrParameswaran @travisk @dkhos pic.twitter.com/jUbTuLsk7b — Aparna Balachander (@baparna_93) August 4, 2019

The woman also stated that Uber did not help her get another cab and all they did was returned her money. Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the matter, besides barring the driver from using its service in the interim period.

With inputs from IANS

