Mumbai Crime: Rickshaw driver who masturbated in front of woman nabbed after tweet

Based on a complaint posted on Twitter, Kandivli police arrested a rickshaw driver for allegedly flashing at a woman passenger in his vehicle

Representational image

Taking action on the tweet sent to Mumbai police on the social media platform, Kandivli police traced the unknown rickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating in the rickshaw while traveling from Kandiwali station on MG Road. According to the complainant, the accused was masturbating while looking at her in the rearview mirror.

The accused is a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli East. The Kandivali police station sent an officer at the residence of the complainant and registered a case under sections 354(a),509 of IPC. The accused has been arrested in this case by the police and a strict possible preventive action will also be initiated against the accused, stated Dilip Sawant, the additional commissioner from north region in Mumbai.

