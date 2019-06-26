Mumbai crime: Ola cab driver masturbates in front of woman, gets sacked

crime

The woman said that she noticed something fishy about the driver's behaviour when the car was stuck in traffic near Shil Phata in Mumbra

Representational image

An Ola cab driver who allegedly masturbated in front of a 36-year old woman while she was on her way to Kurla on Saturday was sacked.

A spokesperson from Ola Cabs told Hindustan Times, “We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour. We immediately suspended him upon receiving the complaint. Our safety response team has been in contact with the customer [woman] and continues to offer all the required support,”

The incident came to light after the woman tweeted about it on Tuesday. Her tweet read: “I noticed him moving in his seat when the cab was stuck in traffic. He first winked at me through the rear view mirror and then started masturbating,” she said. “It took me 48-hours to overcome my inhibitions, fear and gain the courage to put my horrifying experience with Ola cab driver on social media.”

Taking note of her tweet, the Mumbai police got in touch with her and instructed her to contact Thane police. The woman said that she would lodge a complaint soon.

The driver was identified as Sandeep Bhuvneshwar Varnval.

