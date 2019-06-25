Molestation video goes viral; Mumbai police hunts for person who shot it

crime

The minor was molested by a 57-year-old accused, who is married and someone shot a video of the incident

Representational image

The Mumbai Police are on the lookout for a person who shot the video of a man molesting a girl which went viral on social media. The accused in the video was arrested soon after the incident. "The local police has been asked to find out who shot the video," an IPS officer stated. After the video started circulating on social media, the Mumbai Police on social media platform, Twitter requested requesting people to stop sharing the video and asked the cyber police department to pull the video down.

Video of an accused molesting a minor girl from neighbourhood is being circulated widely. V understand it’s being shared out of concern but V request you to respect privacy of the family. Accused is in judicial custody & investigation is on. It’s an offence to share such content — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 24, 2019

The incident occurred on June 8 when the 10-year-old girl had been sent by her mother to buy some snacks. In her statement to the police, the mother stated that as they had relatives over, she had sent her daughter to a nearby shop to fetch some snacks and on the way, a neighbour asked the girl to get some snacks for him as well, she added.

According to the Indian Express, on her way back, the 57-year-old accused, who is married and has two sons and a daughter, asked the minor to come inside the house after which he allegedly started kissing her and touching her inappropriately, the police informed and someone shot a video of the incident. The girl told her mother about the incident following which an FIR was filed against the accused on June 8 and he was arrested the same day and is in judicial custody.

