Mumbai crime: Taxi driver flashes at woman passenger, not arrested

crime

Even after filing a complaint, the police has not apprehended the accused driver. The video has gone viral on social media

Representational Image

In another case of sexual harassment in Mumbai, a taxi driver harassed a woman passenger while she was travelling with her mother and sister.

Even after filing a complaint, the police has not apprehended the accused driver. The video has gone viral on social media.

The woman took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal. As per news agency PTI, the incident happened when the complainant along with her mother and sister hired a taxi from Dadar to Nariman Point in the morning.

The distance from the boarding point to the destination was nearly 12 km. According to the woman, as soon as she got into this local taxi, he opened his zip and was staring at her while objectifying and was stimulating his genitals. The woman wrote the same on Instagram and posted three videos of the incident.

As per PTI, the videos seem to have been taken from the navigator's seat next to the driver. She added that every time there was a halt, she felt extremely uncomfortable. The family left the car in the middle of the journey to file a complaint.

"Every time the taxi took a halt at a signal, I felt uncomfortable. The family got off the taxi midway through the journey," she told PTI.

Till now, no arrest has been made in the case.

In another similar case, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her lover and his friend in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district. Police said that the alleged incident occurred on Tuesday evening while the girl was heading home and the two men abducted and raped her.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balwant Chaudhary said that the girl was let off on Wednesday morning on the condition that she would not tell anyone about the incident.

Later, an FIR was registered by the girl's father and she was sent for medical examination which confirmed rape, he said.

The girl had an affair with one of the culprits named in the FIR, in-charge Manikpur Police Station KC Dubey said. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

In another horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six persons for five days, including three minors, after being locked up in a room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All those who have been accused of allegedly raping her have been apprehended from different parts of the state and police said that they are further investigating the case.

Also read: Three minors arrested for sodomising and murdering 15-year-old boy in Gurugram

The incident also stirred up a row over the safety of women in the state with Home Minister M Sucharita promising stern action.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told reporters that one of the accused befriended the girl when she was waiting for her friend at the RTC bus station in Ongole on June 17.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Woman tries to kill self after being raped, blackmailed by relative

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates